Quess Corp ties up with AHPI to provide trained healthcare manpower

Business services provider Quess Corp on Monday said it has signed an agreement with the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI) to provide training and staffing services for healthcare professionals.

This collaboration aims to create a pipeline of trained paramedical and healthcare service professionals through a proposed hire-train-deploy model, besides building a digital pool of highly skilled, experienced, ready-to-hire doctors across India, Quess Corp said in a statement.

In addition to creating an organised demand and supply support service for healthcare manpower such as nurses, paramedics, doctors, phlebotomists, and lab technicians, the collaboration will also enable corporates to set up safer workspaces with adequate medical facilities and to train candidates with endorsements from reputed domestic and international accreditations.

Through this alliance, Quess Corp and AHPI plan to jointly work towards industry advocacy in critical areas of staffing and healthcare manpower management.

“The healthcare industry in India has witnessed increasing staffing demands since the advent of the pandemic. There are nearly 600 investment opportunities worth USD 32 billion in the hospitality or medical infrastructure sub-sector on Indian Investment Grid (IIG).”

“We look forward to effectively bridging the talent gap and challenges in the Indian healthcare infrastructure, which was largely brought to the fore during the pandemic,” Quess Corp Chief Operating Officer-India Region, Guruprasad Srinivasan added.