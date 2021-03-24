Social networking firm Public App on Wednesday said it secured Rs 300 crore in funding from A91 Partners with participation from existing investors. It had raised Rs 260 crore in funding led by Addition, along with SIG and Tanglin Venture Partners six months ago.

Public App is a social network for everything hyper-local – from hyper-local updates and happenings to hyper-local commerce, jobs, classifieds and more.

“We are very excited to have A91 Partners join us in our journey towards building the world’s largest location-based social network,” Azhar Iqubal, Founder & CEO, Public App, said in a statement.

The app is already being used by over 50,000 elected officials, government authorities and citizen journalists to connect with their locality. Additionally, many local businesses have also started to use the app to reach their customers in the locality.

“With more than 5 crore active users in India, we first aim to connect the hyper-local communities of Bharat and later make the product Global,” Iqubal said.