Tracking a firm trend overseas, Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 61 to Rs 37,748 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 61, or 0.16 per cent, at Rs 37,748 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,467 lots.

Gold for delivery in February next year also edged up by Rs 53, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 37,753 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 358 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by participants on positive overseas trends. Globally, gold price was quoting 0.05 per cent up at USD 1,463.20 an ounce in New York.

