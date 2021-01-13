POWERGRID received SKOCH Silver Award for its transformational performance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and POWERGRID’s Skill development and employment generation program for sustainable growth of 200 underprivileged Women in Damoh district of MP.

SKOCH Group is India’s leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997. SKOCH has instituted India’s highest independent civilian honours in the field of governance, finance, technology, economics and social sector.