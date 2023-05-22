Piyush Goyal to inaugurate world plenary on consumer interest in standards

India is hosting the 44th edition of the coveted annual plenary of the Committee on Consumer Policy of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO COPOLCO) from 23-26 May in New Delhi.

The event will be inaugurated by Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal. Chair, COPOLCO Ms Sadie Dainton, ISO General Secretary Mr Serjio Mujica and ISO officials will attend the event.

ISO’s Committee on Consumer Policy is responsible for promoting consumer interests in the standardization process and for ensuring that standards are developed with consumers’ needs in mind.

Apart from other distinct activities targeting enhanced consumer engagement in the standardization process, the Committee’s plenary will also feature dialogue sessions and workshops on related themes.

The mega event is being organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body of India.

The four-day event will see the distinguished presence of leaders from Government and business sectors and international delegations of eminent global stakeholders.

With a people-centric approach and themes such as Challenges and Good Practices for Consumer Engagement, Empowering Consumers for a Sustainable Future and Consumer Protection and Legal Frameworks, this year’s plenary is particularly important for India and the international community.

The conference will feature workshops and addresses by several high-level speakers, including ministers and persons of eminence from around the world. The event will also feature panel discussions on matters pertaining to consumer engagement.

It is anticipated that the ISO COPOLCO Plenary is an event that has a significant impact on the global economy, and subsequently, on the lives of people.

The International Standards Organisation (ISO), an international body with 168 countries as members, develops standards for the world impacting a diverse range of business and social sectors.

Through their consumer committee on standards development (COPOLCO), ISO involves wider public in the process of standardization. Therefore, ISO COPOLCO is reckoned as the major international event that brings together representatives from ISO member countries to discuss and develop strategies for accelerating the development of standards for the world.

India has long been actively involved in matters of international standardization and was one of the founding members of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

In its capacity as the National Standards Body of India, BIS is actively involved in matters of international and regional standardization. BIS is a member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and through the Indian National Committee (INC), is a member of the International Electro technical Commission (IEC).

BIS is also a member of regional standards bodies like the Pacific Area Standards Congress (PASC), and the South Asian Regional Standards Organization (SARSO) and is under the framework of IBSA (India, Brazil and South Africa.