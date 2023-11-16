Piyush Goyal meets Micron CEO, discusses growing semiconductor ecosystem

Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with the CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra during official visit to the United States and discussed India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem.

The Union Minister shared with the CEO about how the ecosystem presents vast opportunities for company to collaborate and expand its footprint in India.

Taking to social media platform X, Piyush Goyal said: “Met Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO & President of @MicronTech. Discussed how India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for the company to collaborate & expand its footprint in the country.”

It is worth highlighting that earlier in July, Mehrotra met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar and discussed US chip giant’s plans to bolster the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem within India.

Micron had announced its plans of investing USD 825 million in a new chip assembly and testing plan in Gujarat.

Goyal also held a roundtable discussion with prominent academicians at Stanford University.

“Held a roundtable discussion with prominent academicians at Stanford University. Highlighted the vast opportunities for collaboration with India’s higher education institutions to foster a vibrant exchange of knowledge, research and pathbreaking solutions to key global issues,” he said on X.

The minister also met Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists and highlighted how India’s young talent, business ecosystem and growing economy presents opportunities for investments.

“Had an engaging interaction with Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs & Venture Capitalists. Highlighted how India’s young talent, vibrant business ecosystem & growing economy presents the perfect opportunity for investments,” he said.

India is on the track to become a major global hub in semiconductor manufacturing over the next 10 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised that need of the hour is to take forward the success in mobile and electronics and establish a strong semiconductor manufacturing sector in the country.

“Today semiconductor companies from around the world, in collaboration with Indian companies, are investing in semiconductor assembly and testing facilities in the country,” PM had said highlighting that an 80 thousand crore rupees PLI scheme is going on for the development of semiconductors.