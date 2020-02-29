In an unusual event, a pigeon boarded an Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight on Friday and resulted in a 30-minute delay.

The incident came into light after videos, shot by the passengers onboard, went viral on social media.

In the video, the pigeon is seen flying across the aisle as passengers and crew members duck to avoid it and attempt to catch it. Luckily, the bird was spotted at the time when the plane was preparing for take-off.

#BREAKING: After rumours of him gone rogue, Griffin came out in a assertive display of aggression in this GoAir flight. This is symbolic as the Western Air Command has failed to detect this low flying object. #SwiftRetort 2.0pic.twitter.com/WiXV6pVuoh — Aniket Deshpande (@aniket0608) February 29, 2020

As per the local media reports, the crew members were able to shoo away the pigeon outside the plane.

However, it is unclear how the bird entered the aircraft.

ANI report quoted a carrier official saying, “GoAir regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace.”

(With input from agencies)