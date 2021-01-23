Budget carrier GoAir on Friday announced its Republic Day sale on domestic flights. The company claims to offer one million seats on its domestic network at fares starting as low as Rs 859.

The tickets under the scheme can be booked between January 22 and January 29 for travel period starting from April 1 to December 31, GoAir said in a release, adding that the sale will be valid for one-way fares.

According to the company, tickets booked under the sale period will attract zero change fees within 14 days of departure, applicable only for the promo fare seats, which are subject to availability.

GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona said, “With this Republic Day freedom sale, passengers can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our passengers in India.”

Passengers planning to book tickets for domestic travel can avail substantial savings on prevailing all-inclusive lowest fares, the Wadia Group-owned airline said in the release.

The release further said that the seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first-cum-first-serve basis.