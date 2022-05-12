Petronet LNG reports highest ever PBT declares dividend

Petronet LNG Ltd has reported the highest ever PBT(Profit Before Tax) and PAT(Profit After Tax) during FY 2021-22. According to a company release the PBT stood at Rs 4,474 Crore in FY 2021-22as against PBT of Rs 3,968 Crore in FY 2020-21. PAT was Rs 3,352 Crore during FY 2021-22 as against PAT of Rs 2,949 Crore in FY 2020-21.

The Company was able to achieve robust financial results owing to efficient commercial management in spite of high and volatile spot gas prices during the year.

Considering the robust performance, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.

During the quarter ended 31st March 2021 (current quarter), Dahej terminal processed 178TBTU of LNG as against 196 TBTU processed during the previous quarter ended 31st December, 2021and 204 TBTU processed during the corresponding quarter ended 31st March 2021.

The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current quarter was 190 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 208 TBTU and 218 TBTU respectively.

Petronet LNG achieved a throughput of 847 TBTU inFY 2021-22, as against the throughput of 896 TBTU in FY 2020-21.