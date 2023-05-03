Petronet LNG Ltd reports highest-ever turnover of Rs 59,899 cr in FY 22-23

Petronet LNG Ltd has reported highest ever turnover of Rs 59,899 crore in FY 2022-23. The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current quarter was 185 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 167 TBTU and 190 TBTU respectively.

“During the current quarter ended 31st March, 2023, Dahej terminal processed 172 TBTU of LNG as against 154 TBTU during the previous quarter ended 31st December, 2022 and 178 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended 31st March, 2022,” the company said on Wednesday.

During the current financial year ended 31st March, 2023, Dahej terminal processed 704 TBTU of LNG as against 793 TBTU processed during the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2022, according to the company.

The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current financial year was 752 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous financial year, which stood at 847 TBTU.

The Company has reported PBT of Rs 818 crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 1,586 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 984 crore in the corresponding quarter.

The PAT of the current quarter is reported at Rs 614 crore as against the PAT of the previous and corresponding quarters of Rs 1,181 crore and Rs 750 crore respectively.

The Company has reported highest ever turnover of Rs 59,899 crore in the current financial year as against Rs 43,169 crore in the previous financial year, registering a growth of 39 per cent.

The company has reported PBT and PAT of Rs 4,335 crore and 3,240 crore in the current financial year as against Rs 4,474 crore and Rs 3,352 crore respectively in the previous financial year.

Due to foreign exchange volatility, the lease liability has an accounting impact of foreign exchange loss amounting to Rs 258 crore in the current financial year (as against Rs 91 crore in the previous financial year), as per the provisions of the relevant Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

The Company was able to achieve robust financial results despite high LNG prices, owing to optimization in its operation.

Considering the robust performance, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved final dividend of Rs 3.00 per share.