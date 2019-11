Petrol prices continued to fall for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday, while diesel prices remained the same after a slight dip on Monday.

The Indian oil official website showed a 5 paise (per litre) drop in petrol prices in four major cities.

Delhi—Rs 72.60/litre

Kolkata— Rs 75.32/litre

Mumbai— Rs 78.28/litre

Chennai— Rs 74.45/litre

Whereas, diesel prices in each city was at—Rs 65.75/litre, Rs 68.16/litre, Rs 68.96/litre and Rs 69.50/litre respectively.

