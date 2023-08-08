# Business

Paytm Payments Services appoints S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor

IANS | New Delhi | August 8, 2023 2:45 pm

Paytm [Photo: IANS]

One97 Communications Limited on Monday informed the exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) has appointed S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor.

The statutory auditors have not raised any concern or issue and in fact this is aligned with the holding company OCL’s appointment of S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor.

As per the company’s filing, the Board of Directors of PPSL has noted their resignation and placed on record its appreciation for M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP for their contribution.

Advertisement

PwC in its letter to the company wrote, “We understand that there has been a change of auditors at the holding company level. Consequently, keeping in mind your understandable practice to align the auditor of PPSL, being a material subsidiary, with the auditor of the holding company in order to bring in synergies and maintain consistency in the audit process of the Group, we hereby tender our resignation as the statutory auditors of PPSL.”

With this, S.R. Batliboi & Associates became the company’s official auditor from August 7.

Earlier in March, in an exchange filing, the company had informed that it will propose SRB as the new auditor after completion of the five-year term of their current statutory auditor PwC to its shareholders for approval in the upcoming AGM.

Under Section 139 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, a listed company is recommended to rotate auditors after completion of a term of five years.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Business

Paytm registers over 100 pc YoY growth in payment devices in July 2023; GMV hits Rs 1.47 lakh crore

Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of mobile and QR payments, has announced its business operating performance for July 2023. The company continues to strengthen its leadership in in-store payments with 82 Lakh devices deployed, a growth of 101 per cent YoY. The company has added 3.8 lakh devices in a month as it achieves new milestones in in-store payments.