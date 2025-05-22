Patanjali Foods net profit spikes 74% in Q4FY25, records highest-ever revenue from ops

Patanjali Foods continued its robust performance during the quarter with ever highest revenue from operations of Rs 9,692.21 crore and EBITDA of Rs 568.88 crore along with EBITDA (from Operations Margin) of 5.87 per cent, the company said in its regulatory filing.

The fast-moving consumer goods firm posted a profit of Rs 358.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the last financial year in comparison to Rs 206.3 crore in the same period last year with the net profit jumping 74 per cent.

The Gross Profit was up at Rs 1,656.39 Crore from Rs 1,206.92 crore on a YoY basis, primarily on account of a favorable pricing environment.

The Gross Profit Margin in Q4FY25 was 17.00 per cent, an improvement of 254 bps, while the profit after tax (PAT) rose 73.78 per cent on a YoY basis, with the margin improving by 121 bps to 3.68 per cent.

The Food & Other FMCG segment represented 23.14 per cent of the Revenue from Operations (excluding intersegment revenue) in Q4FY25, while the annual contribution was 24.77 per cent, broadly in line with the company’s strategy.

The edible oil segment achieved quarterly sales of Rs 6,764.07 crore, with growth of 20.90 per cent compared to the prior year period.

Further, the firm declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share, with the face value of Rs 2 each.

It also issued an interim dividend of Rs 8 each for the face value of Rs 2. The total amount to be disbursed to eligible shareholders will be approximately Rs 72.4 crore. Retail investors who own up to a 5.28 per cent stake will receive a sum total of up to Rs 3.8 crore.