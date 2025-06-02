Overall coal production reaches 86.24 MT during May, stock held by companies grows 29.18%

The overall coal production in India during May 2025 reached 86.24 MT (Provisional), marking an increase over the 83.96 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Further, the coal production from Captive and Commercial Mines has shown a strong performance with a total of 16.432 million tonnes (MT) of coal produced in May, representing a significant year-on-year growth of 24.57 per cent compared to last year.

According to the data shared, along with production, coal dispatch has also increased notably, and a total of 17.499 MT of coal was dispatched in May 2025, marking a 13.763 per cent increase compared to May 2024.

The growth in both production and dispatch ensures a steady coal supply to important industries such as power, steel, and cement.

As on May 31, 2025, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a remarkable growth of 29.18 per cent, reaching 122.69 MT, as compared to 94.98 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.

This increase stands as a testament to the significant rise in coal production across the country, the ministry said.

Highlighting more developments for May, the Coal Ministry said three important clearances were obtained, including Stage-I and Stage-II Forest Clearances and Mining Lease execution for different coal blocks.

Moreover, vesting orders for six coal blocks were signed, located in five states — Maharashtra (1 block), Odisha (1), Chhattisgarh (2), Jharkhand (1), and Madhya Pradesh (1), all under the 11th tranche of auction.