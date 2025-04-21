Output of eight key infra sectors slows down to 3.8% in March

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 3.8% in March, as against 6.3% growth registered a year ago.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the production of Cement, Fertilizers, Steel, Electricity, Coal and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in March.

Cement production recorded the highest growth by 11.6% with its cumulative index increased by 6.3% during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production increased by 8.8% while the Steel production increased by 7.1% in March,

Cumulative index of Fertilizer production increased by 2.9% while steel by 6.7% during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 6.2% in March with cumulative index increasing by 5.1% during April to March.

Coal production increased by 1.6%, and the Petroleum Refinery production increased by 0.2% in March over March.

On the declining side were the Natural Gas production by 12.7% while the Crude Oil production declined by 1.9% in March.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.