Output of 8 key infra sectors slows to 5-month-low of 2.9 pc in Feb

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a five-month low of 2.9% in February, as against 7.1% growth registered a year ago, according to official data released on Friday.

The production of Cement, Fertilizers, Steel, Electricity, Coal and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in February.

Fertilizer production increased by 10.2 per cent in February over last year with its cumulative index increased by 2.4 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production increased by 10.5% with cumulative index increasing by 5.1% during April to February.

Further, the coal production registered an increase by 1.7% in February. Its cumulative index increased by 5.6% during April to February.

Steel production increased by 5.6%, and Electricity generation by 2.8 in February. Their cumulative index increased by 6.5% and 4.9% respectively during April to February.

Crude Oil production was on the declining side with 5.2% fall in February, and cumulative index declining by 2.2% during April to February.

Natural Gas production also declined by 6% in Februaryand its cumulative index by 0.1% during April to February.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.