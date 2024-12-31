Output of 8 key infrastructure sectors slows down to 4.3 pc in Nov

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 per cent in November 2024 against 7.9 per cent growth registered a year ago, data released by the government said on Tuesday. On a monthly basis, the production growth of these sectors was higher than the 3.7 per cent expansion recorded in October 2024.

Electricity growth picked up to 3.8 per cent from 2 per cent in the previous month, while fertiliser growth was 2 per cent from 0.4 per cent.

Natural gas production recorded a decline of 1.9 per cent versus 1.2 per cent previously. Refinery products growth moderated to 2.9 per cent from 5.2 per cent in October, while steel production decelerated to 4.8 per cent from 5.2 per cent.

The growth of core sectors crude oil, natural gas, cement and was 4.2 per cent during April-November this fiscal. It was 8.7 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

Notably, the coal production maintained stable growth at 7.5 per cent, slightly below October’s 7.8 per cent while the crude oil production continued to contract, albeit at a reduced rate of 2.1 per cent, compared to 4.8 per cent in October.

Cement industry expanded at the fastest pace of 13 per cent, rising from 3.1 per cent growth in the previous month, while coal sector held steady with 7.5 per cent growth down from 7.8 per cent in the previous month.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.