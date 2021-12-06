Follow Us:
OMCs keep diesel, petrol prices unchanged on Monday

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Monday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

IANS | New Delhi | December 6, 2021 11:15 am

(Representational Image; Source: iStock)

Oil marketing companies (OMC) have kept diesel and petrol prices unchanged across major Indian cities on Monday.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In the financial capital Mumbai, the rates were also unchanged at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98, respectively.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67, respectively.

In Chennai too, it remained untouched at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40, respectively.

