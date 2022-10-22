Ola Electric launches new e-scooter for introductory price of Rs 79,999

Ola Electric on Saturday launched an all-new Ola S1 Air electric scooter at a special introductory price of Rs 79,999.

The e-scooter weighs 99 kg and claims to deliver a top speed of 85 km per hour, and goes from zero to 40 in just 4.3 seconds.

The new S1 Air is built on the S1 platform and is powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack and a 4.5KW hub motor.

The new S1 Air offers a two-tone body color scheme and is available in five colors — Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black, and Liquid Silver.

Those who reserve the scooter for Rs 999 on or before Diwali can get it for an introductory price of Rs 79,999.

The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air will open in February 2023, and deliveries are scheduled to commence in early April next year.

“With the introduction of the Ola S1 Air, we have transformed the everyday scooter from being merely functional to a sophisticated and technologically advanced product with the latest MoveOS features,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, and CEO, Ola.

Ola has also announced its third major software upgrade within a year called MoveOS 3.

With Ola Hyperchargers, users will now be able to charge their scooters up to 50 km in 15 minutes, at a charging speed of 3 km per minute.