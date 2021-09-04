Odisha logs 41% growth in GST collection in August

As economic activities have begun to pick up with the easing of COVID-19 curbs, Odisha has recorded an impressive growth of 41% in Goods Service Tax (GST) collection to Rs 3,316.55 crore in August as against the corresponding period last year.

The state recorded a GST collection of Rs 2,348.28 crore in August last year as against over 3,000 crores this year- recording a 41% rise.

“This is the second-highest growth rate of GST among all the major states in the country,” said Director Commercial Tax and GST SK Lohani.”

The state collected Rs 16,977.92 crore GST in the current fiscal till August, as against a collection of Rs 9,888.99 crore in the same period last year, he said, adding that 71.69 percent growth was recorded.

Most businesses were shut during this period last year as the government imposed absolute lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the restrictions were more relaxed this year even as the second wave hit the state.

The state collected Rs 885.21 crore VAT from the sale of fuel and liquor in August, as against Rs 606.16 crore during the same month last fiscal. The growth rate in VAT collection was 46.03 percent.

The increase in the collection was also due to the rise in prices of iron and steel and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny, the official said.

“All circles have been instructed to ensure at least 90 percent return filing within the due date. In the current financial year, 16,608 notices have been issued to non-filers while 2,369 assessments initiated for non-filing of returns,” he added.