State-run NTPC on Friday reported a 22.6 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 3,198 crore in December quarter compared with Rs 2,608 crore in the same quarter of 2018.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 25,953.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 25,677.09 crore a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

For April-December, the consolidated profit increased to Rs 9,446.93 crore from Rs 7,774.42 crore a year ago. The company had earned a profit of Rs 12,633.45 crore in 2018-19.

The average power tariff for April-December stood at Rs 3.81 per unit. The plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based thermal plants of the company was at 63.48 per cent in third quarter as compared with 77.70 per cent a year ago.

Its coal imports increased to 0.65 million tonnes in the third quarter from 0.19 million tonnes a year ago.

Its shares settled at Rs 115.70 on BSE on Friday. The quarterly results came after market hours, therefore, the result is likely to influence the stocks on Monday.

