Trading on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was stalled during the intra-day session on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

Accordingly, the technical glitch impacted intra-day trading on futures and cash segments.

The glitch occurred as rates on NSE stopped updating at 10.08 a.m. which led to closure of the F&O segment by 11.40 a.m. and Cash market by 11.43 a.m.

“NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system,” said NSE Spokesperson.

“We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved.”

Stock broking platform Zerodha said in a tweet: “Trading is halted on NSE across brokers. We are waiting for it to come back online. For equity orders, you can use BSE.”

“There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed,” it said in another tweet.