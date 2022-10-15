Nirmala Sitharaman meets EU Economy Commissioner, discusses India’s G20 presidency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner of Economy at EU Commission, on the sidelines of IMF-WBG Annual Meetings here.

Both leaders discussed issues related to the global economy and furthering India-EU collaboration during the G20 India Presidency in 2023.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr @PaoloGentiloni, Commissioner of Economy @EU_Commission, on the sidelines of IMF-WBG #AnnualMeetings, in Washington DC, today. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/UIA44p3541 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 14, 2022

Both sides discussed the need to further strengthen multilateral development banks to enable them to help countries in need.

They also agreed that G20 had a major achievement on international taxation and the momentum on this must be maintained.