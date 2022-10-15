Follow Us:
  1. Home » Business » Nirmala Sitharaman meets EU Economy Commissioner, discusses India’s G20 presidency

Nirmala Sitharaman meets EU Economy Commissioner, discusses India’s G20 presidency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner of Economy at EU Commission, on the sidelines of IMF-WBG Annual Meetings here.

IANS | Washington, US | October 15, 2022 1:00 pm

Nirmala Sitharaman meets EU Economy Commissioner, discusses India's G20 presidency

Nirmala Sitharaman meets EU Economy Commissioner( Photo: Twitter/Ministry of Finance)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner of Economy at EU Commission, on the sidelines of IMF-WBG Annual Meetings here.

Both leaders discussed issues related to the global economy and furthering India-EU collaboration during the G20 India Presidency in 2023.

Both sides discussed the need to further strengthen multilateral development banks to enable them to help countries in need.

They also agreed that G20 had a major achievement on international taxation and the momentum on this must be maintained.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Avoid unidimensional view of Indian subsidies: FM Sitharaman to World Bank
India has set global benchmarks, its economic revival on sustained path, says Sitharaman
Sitharaman participates in G20 FMs, Central Bank Governors meeting in Washington