Nifty and Sensex cross record all-time highs for first time

Traders on Wednesday booked profits after Sensex and Nifty opened at fresh all-time highs and climbed higher still.

Market opened at fresh highs with Nifty and Sensex crossing 24,300 and 80,000, respectively, for the first time.

Sensex opened at a record high of 77,543.22, and closed at 77,337.59, up 36.45 points, or 0.05%.

The index created a fresh all-time high of 77,851.63 but also touched a low of 76,954.87.

Nifty 50 opened at a record high of 23,629.85, and closed at 23,516, down 41.90 points, or 0.18%. It touched another record high at 23,664.00, before falling into the red.

On BSE, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, and NTPC were the top drags while Axis Bank, HDFC bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers.

On Nifty 50, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, and BPCL were the top drags, while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers.

Across the sectors, bank and financial services index surged ahead led by a rally in private sector banking stocks, while the IT index also closed higher.

Heavyweight sectoral indices like consumer durables, oil and gas, pharma, healthcare, metal, FMCG, auto and media were among the top sectoral losers for the day.

BSE SmallCap index closing down 0.58% and the BSE MidCap ending 0.91% lower.

Interestingly, the Sensex took just 138 trading sessions to move from 70,000 to 80,000 to register its fastest-ever 10000-points journey.

The index touched an intra-day high of 80074.30 during the morning session on Wednesday, and had crossed the 70,000 mark on December 11, 2023.

Shares of ICICI Lombard surged 2% to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,860 after global brokerage firm CLSA upgraded it to ‘outperform’ from ‘hold’ and raised target price to Rs 2,000 per share.

In Asian and European markets, strong gains influenced sentiment as Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.25%, while Hang Seng clocked a gain of 1.16%.

Among the European markets, France’s CAC 40 jumped over 1.5% and Germany’s DAX rose over a per cent during the session.

Futures contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.2% as the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1%, lifted by the tech-heavy markets of South Korea and Taiwan. S&P 500 futures were little changed.