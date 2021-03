NBCC signed an MoU with ALIMCO on 26th February 2021 to contribute Rs 100.62 lakh for the fitment of Cochlear Implants to the children with hearing impairment of Aspirational District under NBCC CSR Project / Activity.

PK Gupta, CMD, NBCC; NK Shah, Director (Projects), BK Sokhey, Director (Finance), Ajay Chaudhary, DGM (ALIMCO) along with senior officials of NBCC & ALIMCO were present on the occasion.