NALCO achieves highest ever aluminium, bauxite production in FY 2023-24

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the flagship Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Union ministry of Mines and country’s leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium, has created new records in production and sales for the year 2023-24.

The company has achieved the highest-ever cast metal production of 4,63,428 Metric Tonnes, highest-ever bauxite excavation of 76,00,230 Metric Tonnes and highest-ever metal sale of 4,70,108 Metric Tonnes, surpassing all previous records since inception. In FY 23-24, the company also added a new Aluminium Alloy Ingot (AL-59) to its product range.

Achieving 101.15 per cent capacity utilization, NALCO’s Alumina Refinery has produced 21,24,000 Metric Tonnes of Alumina Hydrate, while the Captive Power Plant has generated a gross 7193.62 million units of power.

It may be noted here that in FY 23-24, NALCO has developed & operationalized its Utkal D coal block and has also produced two million tonnes of coal, which is the peak rated capacity of the mine.