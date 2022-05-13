Follow Us:
Musk puts $44 bn Twitter deal ‘on hold’ over fake user accounts

Twitter’s share price plunged 19 per cent on the news of the deal being put on hold.

SNS | New Delhi | May 13, 2022 5:41 pm

elon musk(Xinhua/Ding Ting/IANS)

Twitter shares plunged 19 per cent as Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday tweeted that he was putting the $44 billion twitter deal temporarily on hold till he gets to know how many fake or spam accounts are present on the micro-blogging platform.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users,” Musk said in a tweet to his over 92 million followers.

Musk posted a link to an earlier Reuters story that reported that Twitter estimates spam, and fake accounts comprise less than 5 per cent of users.

Twitter estimated in a filing earlier this week that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter.

The micro-blogging platform had 229 million users in the first quarter.

Musk has signed a $44 billion deal to take over Twitter, of which he will pay $21 billion from his own pocket while the rest will come as a loan from a consortium of banks.

