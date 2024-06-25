More employees want to switch jobs globally than during Great Resignation period: Survey

A recent survey revealed that more employees want to switch jobs globally in the next 12 months compared to the Great Resignation period of 2022.

According to the PwC’s ‘2024 Hopes and Fears’ survey, 28% of workers said they are “extremely or very likely” to change their employers. This was 26% in 2023 and 19% in 2022.

The findings were based on a survey of more than 56,000 workers in 50 countries.

“Our survey suggests job satisfaction has ticked up slightly from last year: 60% of employees say they’re very or moderately satisfied, compared with 56% who said so last year,” the survey said.

“But job satisfaction doesn’t necessarily mean employees will remain with their employer, and it appears much of the workforce is eyeing other opportunities. More employees say they’re likely to change employers in the next 12 months than even during the ‘Great Resignation’ of 2022.”

According to the PwC survey, 45% of workers feel their workload has significantly increased in the last 12 months.

Around 53% said that there is too much change happening all at once. As many as 62% of those surveyed said that they have experienced more change in the last year than I did in the 12 months prior.

It is to be noted that the Great Resignation was a period of high job turnover due to better opportunities.

As per the data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 47 million people quit in 2021 and 50 million more in 2022. This exodus was said to have slowed down in 2023.