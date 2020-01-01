Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday announced its auto sales performance for December 2019.

In a statement, the company reported 3 per cent increase in total tractor sales in December at 17,990 units as against 17,404 units for the same period in 2018. The numbers showed sales done in both, domestic as well as in the exports.

As per the data, the domestic sales in December 2019 were at 17,213 units, as against 16,510 units during December 2018. Meanwhile, exports were at 894 units as against 777 units in the same month previous year, down 13 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President – Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said, “tractor demand looks positive in the near term led by the expectation of a better Rabi output, supported by crop prices and government thrust on irrigation, rural infra and agri sector.”

(With input from agencies)