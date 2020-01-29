Considering the requirements of customers who are not available at home to receive their package during working hours, ICICI Bank on Wednesday launched a unique self-service delivery facility called, ‘iBox’.

iBox enables customers to collect their deliverables such as debit card, credit card, checkbook and returned-cheques, from a branch close to their home or office, in a hassle-free manner, anytime any day.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sandeep Batra, President, ICICI Bank said, “iBox’ facility enhances our offering to take banking to our customers when they want it. They can collect these deliverables at a time of their choosing, 24×7, and on all days including holidays.”

The process is equipped with an OTP based authentication system for enhanced security.

“The Bank has equipped the delivery facility with a robust security mechanism, which includes features like OTP based authentication and live tracking of the status of the dispatched deliverables. This ensures that the documents stay safe till the time they are collected by their designated recipients. The ‘iBox’ facility also aids the Bank in decongesting its branches, thereby leaving more time for customer engagement,” he added.

HOW iBOX WORKS?

The customer can avail of this first-of-its-kind facility if the branch, where they want to take delivery of the package containing their banking deliverable, houses an ‘iBox’ terminal.

The fully automated process informs the customer of the current status of their package via an SMS at every stage from dispatch to delivery. Once the package arrives in the ‘iBox’ terminal, an SMS notification is sent to the customer, which carries the GPS location of the ‘iBox’, an OTP and a QR code. The customer has to then visit the ‘iBox’, enter his/her registered mobile number and submit the OTP or show the QR code to open the box and access the package.

*HOW LONG DOES THE DELIVERY STAYS IN THE iBOX?

The deliverable stays in the ‘iBox’ for seven days during which the customer can collect at any time of the day.

At present, the private lender has introduced this facility at over 50 branches in 17 cities across the country including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nagpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Panchkula.