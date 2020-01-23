Morris Garages (MG) Motor India on Thursday launched two variants of electric internet SUV, ‘ZS EV’ at a starting price of Rs 20.88 lakh.

The inaugural price of the car was Rs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), for customers who had booked the car before January 17 midnight.

The two variants are ZS EV Excite, prices at Rs 20.88 lakh and ZS EV Exclusive is available for Rs 23.58 lakh, the company said in a statement.

“As part of its commitment to provide the best ownership experience, the carmaker has introduced the MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150,000 km warranty on the battery,” it said.

For a period of five years, MG Motors India is offering round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA)a, along with five labour-free services. Other than that, these electric internet vehicles also come with maintenance packages starting at Rs 7,700 for three years.

MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said: “The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality, and a sports car’s performance. It comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point.”

The company further announced that ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere and users get an AC fast charger installed at their homes and offices, free of cost, through MG’s association with Delhi-based eChargeBays, the company said.

Speaking about the pre-bookings and enthusiasm among the people about the electric internet vehicle, the company said that it has secured an overwhelming response for the new-age electric SUV, with over 2,800 bookings in 27 days.

The ZS EV is already available in more than 10 international markets, including the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

(With input from agencies)