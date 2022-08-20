Meditation apps losing engagement as people are back to normal life

Millions of people started using meditation apps during the peak of pandemic. Imposition of lockdown and fear of Coronavirus indulged people into stress which forced them to use these apps in keeping them mentally fit in the early pandemic.

It helped meditation apps in gaining millions of users. A report suggests that these apps have lost traction as the people have resumed their normal life.

30 percent down in last 90 days

A report from research firm Apptopia claimed that combined user sessions of the top 10 meditation apps have fallen 48 per cent from their height in Q2 2020.

On average, the apps in this market are seeing their sessions down 30 percent over the past 90 days.

Report further reveals that downfall in the engagement is not because people do not want to meditate but that they have very less time to do so. Their normal lifestyle is restraining them from meditating.

Meditation apps experiencing downward trends

The user sessions of Calm and Headspace meditation apps were down 26.4 percent and a whopping 60.3 per cent (year-on-year) in July, Beside this the top two meditation apps have had a steady downward trend for engagement metrics since January 2021.

All top meditation apps are experiencing downward trends in engagement with the exceptions of BetterMe: Mental Health and Breethe.

Negatively Impacting Employees

Downfall in user sessions has impacted the revenue which is ultimately affecting the employees working in these companies.

However, Calm and Headspace were still able to increase revenue year-over-year in the second quarter. Meditation App Calm has just announced it is laying off 20 percent of its staff.

