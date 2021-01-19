Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were trading over 1 per cent on Tuesday afternoon after the carmaker increased the prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

The scrip was trading at Rs 7,924.00, up by 1.19 per cent on the BSE. Earlier, the stock jumped 2.24 per cent to Rs 7,990.

After hitting a high of Rs Rs 7,990.30 on the NSE, the shares were trading at Rs 7,923.00, up by 1.18 per cent.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has increased the prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

“The Company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs. The price change varies across models and ranges upto Rs. 34,000 (Ex-Showroom – Delhi),” the carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

The new prices are effective from today onwards (January 18),it added.