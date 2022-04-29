Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV will run up to 400 km on a single charge!

Don’t be surprised, the electric version of the Suzuki Jimny hasn’t surfaced on the road, but a render has surfaced on social media. The designers have designed its electric version with mind-blowing imagination and graphic skills. The digital render of the Suzuki Jimny has been prepared by SRK Designs, in which the four-wheeler has been given a great look. A video of this has also been shared on YouTube. Looking at the video, it is known that many changes have been made to the body of the SUV for its electric version. However, only its front side is visible in this render.

Suzuki Jimny is one of those SUVs that are very popular around the world. Looking compact in size, this SUV is a powerful vehicle for the off-road. Waiting for this SUV in India but when it will arrive, nothing can be said for sure.

Its range can be from 300 to 400 km, it is said. Even though the render has created curiosity in the minds of its fans, the Japanese company is not giving any indication of bringing its electric version yet. If this SUV comes in the electric version, then no other electric car will be able to compete with it. Provided that Mahindra does not launch the Thar Electric.

Maruti is currently developing a new 5 door version of Jimmy with a longer wheelbase. This version of the compact off-roader will be introduced in India and other international markets as well. Currently, the three-door version of Jimny is being manufactured at the company’s Gurgaon-based facility for export purposes only.

The five-door Jimny is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that produces 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This unit should be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of an automatic gearbox also likely to be available.