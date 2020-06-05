India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has commissioned a 5 mega watt (MW) solar power plant at its Gurugram factory.

“With an investment of more than ₹200 million, solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually for the next 25 years. Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually,” the company said in a statement.

The company had set up its first solar power plant of 1 MW at the Manesar facility, Haryana in 2014, which was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018.

With the latest project, the company’s total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW, it said.

“We are committed for enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint,” MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the company’s Gurugram facility by synchronising with the captive power plant, MSI said in a statement.

The photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area.