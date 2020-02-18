Considering the rising demand of feature-loaded SUV like design, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday launched BS-VI (BS6) compliant version of its premium compact car Ignis for a starting price of Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Ignis’ price goes up to 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“We have recognised an increasing preference for feature loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers,” MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The new Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and comes with manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options.

The newly launched vehicle comes in four variants with manual transmission option priced in the range of Rs 4.89-6.73 lakh, while the AGS options are tagged between Rs 6.13- 7.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

Ignis will be available in two shade—Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue. Also, there will be three new dual-tone colour options for the vehicle.

Maruti’s new vehicle was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, which comes with updated front fascia, wider rear profile along with higher seating position. These features are paired with roof rails and spoiler that enhances the vehicle’s SUV character.

(With input from agencies)