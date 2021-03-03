Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced that it has accomplished the landmark of 4,000 outlets across the country. These outlets are spread across 1,989 towns and cities.

In addition to this, the company has added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite tough conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades. The creation of over 4,000 service touch-points is a testimony to our commitment for customer convenience and customer first approach,” MSI Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee said in a statement.

The company has also brought several innovations such as the quick response team, service on wheels, among others, to cater to the different needs of the customers, he added.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had posted 11.8 per cent growth in its total sales of 164,469 units in February, 2021 as compared to 1,47,110 units in February, 2020.