Markets regulator will improve transparency including board conflicts: SEBI chief

SEBI chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said India’s markets regulator will improve transparency in its functioning, including revealing any conflicts of interest of its board members, as a way to build trust.

While speaking at a media event, Pandey said, “We will be coming forward with our own plan to further transparently reveal these conflicts of interest, etc. for the public.”

SEBI is conscious of the need to create an inclusive environment for foreign capital and will engage with portfolio investors and alternative investment funds to address their difficulties and further rationalise regulations, he said.

The new SEBI chief said as we intend to grow at the speed that we are aspiring, we need to have both domestic and foreign capital to support the growth momentum.

Notably, the foreign investors have sold Indian shares worth more than $27 billion since September 2024, pushing the benchmark Nifty 50 down 15% from its record high.

He said that he looks forward to engaging with all stakeholders to discuss what more measures need to be taken to encourage voluntary compliance.

The SEBI chief said that the regulator will also continue to work on investor awareness.

“An informed investor is well protected. SEBI’s effort in the days ahead is to create awareness among both existing and prospective investors.”

Tuhin Kanta Pandey was appointed the Revenue Secretary recently and replaced Madhabi Puri Buch as the chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last week.

Buch came under attack towards the end of her term after the now-shuttered Hindenburg Research alleged conflict of interest in the regulator’s investigations into the Adani group because of her previous investments.