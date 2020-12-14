After rising over 250 points in the opening session on Monday, Sensex turned flat during intra-day trade, dragged by auto stocks.

At 11.59 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex index was trading 6.12 per cent or 0.13 per cent higher at 46,105.13.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 0.10 points or 0.00074 per cent to 13,513.95. It hit a high of 13,597.50 in early trade.

The top laggards were led by M&M, slipping nearly 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 3 per cent, followed by Larsen, NTPC, Titan, Tata Steel and Nestle.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 139.13 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 46,099.01, while Nifty rose 35.55 points or 0.26 per cent to 13,513.85.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,195.43 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.52 per cent higher at USD 50.23 per barrel.