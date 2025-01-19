Market valuation of six of top 10 valued domestic firms erode by Rs 1.71 lakh crore

Last week, the combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued domestic firms eroded by Rs 1.71 lakh crore.

IT majors like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the biggest hit.

TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,71,680.42 crore in their market valuation.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers.

In the rank-wise performances, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.

IT giant Infosys tanked by Rs 62,948.4 crore to Rs 7,53,678.38 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

On Friday, the Infosys shares tanked nearly 6% profit-taking after the announcement of the third quarter earnings.

The other IT player, TCS tumbled by Rs 50,598.95 crore to Rs 14,92,714.37 crore.

The mcap of private sector lender, HDFC Bank declined by Rs 15,640.8 crore to Rs 12,51,799.81 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 16,005.84 crore to Rs 8,65,495.17 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation dropped by Rs 20,605.92 crore to Rs 5,53,152.52 crore and that of ITC went lower by Rs 5,880.51 crore to Rs 5,50,702.93 crore.

The public sector lender, State Bank of India jumped Rs 18,697.08 crore to Rs 6,81,930.22 crore while the PSU insurer, LIC added Rs 9,993.5 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 5,40,724.05 crore.

Reliance Industries surged Rs 79,773.34 crore to Rs 17,60,967.69 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 7,080.98 crore to Rs 9,27,014.97 crore.