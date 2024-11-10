Market valuation of six of top-10 firms erode by over Rs 1.55 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 most-valued firms eroded Rs 1,55,721.12 crore last week with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard, in line with an overall weak trend in equities.

Among the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained most-valued, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.

The valuation of Reliance Industries fell Rs 74,563.37 crore to Rs 17,37,556.68 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation dropped Rs 26,274.75 crore to Rs 8,94,024.60 crore.

Mcap of State Bank of India climbed Rs 19,812.65 crore to Rs 7,52,568.58 crore while the HDFC Bank added Rs 14,678.09 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 13,40,754.74 crore.

While the ICICI Bank slumped Rs 22,254.79 crore to Rs 8,88,432.06 crore.

Infosys soared Rs 28,838.95 crore to Rs 7,60,281.13 crore. The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 57,744.68 crore to Rs 14,99,697.28 crore.

India’s largest insurer, LIC’s market capitalisation declined from Rs 9,930.25 crore to Rs 5,78,579.16 crore.

Hindustan Unilever went lower from Rs 7,248.49 crore to Rs 5,89,160.01 crore.

The market valuation of ITC tanked from Rs 15,449.47 crore to Rs 5,98,213.49 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 237.8 points, or 0.29%.

On Friday, the Sensex was down 836.34 points or 1.04% at 79,541.79, and the Nifty was down 284.70 points or 1.16% at 24,199.30.