Market valuation of 9 of top 10 most valued firms surges to over Rs 2.29 lakh crore

Last week, the combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms surged to Rs 2,29,589.86 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the biggest gainer, in tandem with a rally in benchmark indices. LIC’s valuation jumped Rs 60,656.72 crore to Rs 6,23,202.02 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 35,860.79 crore to Rs 17,48,991.54 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation went up by Rs 11,947.67 crore to Rs 5,86,516.72 crore while the mcap of ITC went up by Rs 2,555.35 crore to Rs 5,96,828.28 crore.

The market capitalisation of the largest public sector lender, State Bank of India, climbed Rs 20,482 crore to Rs 7,48,775.62 crore.

While the valuation of two leading private sector banks, HDFC Bank added Rs 39,513.97 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 13,73,932.11 crore and ICICI Bank rallied Rs 15,858.02 crore to Rs 9,17,724.24 crore.

Among the top IT giants, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 10,058.28 crore to Rs 15,46,207.79 crore while the mcap of Infosys declined by Rs 18,477.5 crore to Rs 7,71,674.33 crore.

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 685.68 points or 0.86% and NSE Nifty climbed 223.85 points or 0.93 per cent.

On Friday, at close, the Sensex was up 759.05 points or 0.96 per cent at 79,802.79, and the Nifty was up 216.90 points or 0.91per cent at 24,131.10.