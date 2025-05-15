Market surges midday on strong buying interest, Nifty surpasses 25,000 level

The stock market surged midday on strong buying interest on Thursday, with Nifty surpassing the 25,000 level for the first time since October 17, 2024.

Sensex closed 1,200 points, or 1.48%, higher at 82,530.74, while the Nifty 50 ended with a gain of 395 points, or 1.60%, at 25,062.10.

BSE Midcap index closed 0.67% higher, while the Smallcap index rose 0.94%. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹440 lakh crore from nearly ₹435 lakh crore in the previous session.

Among the sectors, all indices ended with gains.

Nifty Bank jumped 1%, while the Financial Services index rose 1.29%. Nifty Realty, Auto, and Metal indices rose almost 2% each.

On the Nifty50, as many as 49 stocks ended with gains. Hero MotoCorp rose 6.17%, JSW Steel gained 4.82%, and Tata Motors was up 4.30%, ending as the top gainers.

On the lower side, IndusInd Bank fell 0.17%, the only stock in the Nifty 50 index to end lower.

Over 80 stocks on the BSE tested their 52-week highs. These included Anupam Rasayan, Godfrey Phillips, Shree Cements, ICICI Bank, APL Apollo, Bharat Electronics, Dalmia Bharat, Max Financial, Aster DM Healthcare, Solar Industries, and JK Cement, among others.

Shares of defence player Astra Microwave surged over 12% following the company’s announcement of fundraising plans.

Tata Motors’ shares reversed Wednesday’s losses and climbed 3.62% in Thursday’s session.

Hero Motocorp shares surged by over 6% intraday, coming after a strong Q4 performance, rural demand, EV plans, and solid financial metrics.

Gold prices erased early losses to steady, with spot gold little changed at $3,179.07 an ounce as of 1102 GMT.

Overnight in the global market, Wall Street equities ended mixed, with the S&P 500 slightly higher after flitting between gains and losses in a lacklustre session, as investors awaited the next set of economic data.

In Asia, stocks fell for the first time in five sessions, while European indices were lower.