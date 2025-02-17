Market snaps eight-day losing streak, ends marginally higher

Benchmark indices snapped eight-day losing streak on Monday to end marginally higher in the volatile session. Nifty ended at around 22,950 led by pharma, metal, financial stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 57.65 points or 0.08% at 75,996.86, and the Nifty was up 30.25 points or 0.13% at 22,959.50.

Indices opened on a weak note and extended selling pressure as the day progressed. Mid-session buying helped to recover from day’s low to end marginally higher.

Broader indices performance remained mix as BSE Midcap index ended 0.5% higher, while the smallcap index was down 0.6%. Nifty Small Cap 100 finished at 15,407.2.

On Nifty, the top gainers were Adani Enterprises (3.30%), Bajaj Finserv (2.91%), Indusind Bank (2.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India (2.27%), and Shriram Finance (2.08%).

The top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (3.76%), Bharti Airtel (2.42%), Wipro (0.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (0.77%), and Infosys (0.76%).

Bank Nifty ended the day at 49,099.45, having reached an intraday high of 49,319.0 and a low of 48,525.6.

The volatility index, India VIX, surged 4.71% to 15.72, indicating heightened market volatility.

Among the sectors, Pharma, Banks, Financial Services, Healthcare, OMCs, Consumer Durables, and Metals ended higher.

Nifty Pharma index was the top gainer closing 1.27% higher. It was led by Glenmark Pharma, and Ajanta Pharma.

Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT, and Media indices ended down by up to 0.71%.

Bank Nifty reversed its earlier losses closing in the green reaching 49,209. IndusInd Bank led the rebound gaining over 2% and HDFC Bank’s near 1% rise significantly contributed to gains.

IDFC First Bank and Punjab National Bank also carved out gains of 1% and 0.44%, respectively while the State Bank of India recorded a smaller gain of 0.4%.

On the BSE, over 900 stocks touched their 52-week low. These included NTPC, Tata Motors, Power Grid, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Tanla Platforms, Kirloskar Oil, Data Patterns, Carborundum, EIH, Relaxo Footwear, Tata Teleservices, PNC Infratech, Jyothy Labs, Anupam Rasayan, TitaGarh Rail, Thermax, NMDC Steel, Shoppers Stop, Balaji Amines, Graphite India, among others.

Among the key individual performers, GSK Pharma shares gained 20% to hit its upper circuit as the December quarter earnings topped estimates. Similarly shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 4%.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares decreased by 7% following the release of Q3FY25 results.