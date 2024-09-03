Market ends with little change amid weak global cues

The benchmark indices ended with little change amid the rangebound trading session on Tuesday.

At close, the Sensex was down 4.40 points or 0.01% at 82,555.44, and the Nifty was up 1.10 points at 25,279.80.

Sensex opened at 82,652.69 against the previous close of 82,559.84 but traded in a narrow range of about 274 points.

Advertisement

Nifty 50 opened at 25,313.40 against its previous close of 25,278.70 and touched its intraday high and low of 25,321.70 and 25,235.80, respectively.

Among the sectors, Nifty Consumer Durables (1.31%) and Financial Services (0.82%) closed with healthy gains.

Nifty Media (1.44%), Metal (0.56%), Realty (0.52%) and Oil and Gas (0.52%) were on the losing side.

Nifty Bank index rose 0.49%, while the Private Bank index increased by 0.46%. The PSU Bank index, however, lost 0.35%.

On Nifty 50, the top gainers were SBI Life (1.72%), Bajaj Finserv (1.40%) and ICICI Bank (1.39%). Shares of Bajaj Finance (1.36%), ONGC (1.33%) and Infosys (1.20%) closed as the top losers.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly Rs 465.52 lakh crore from nearly Rs 464.85 in the previous session.

On BSE, over 250 stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade. These included Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, ITC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Holdings, HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, Trent and United Spirits.

Apollo Pipes stock rallied over 10 per cent after amid heavy volumes and a strong growth outlook.

Geojit Financial, the Jhunjhunwala stock, soared over 15% to a record high, driven by heavy trading volumes.

Further, the Adani Green Energy fell over 2% despite the company announcing that it has signed a binding agreement for a JV with TotalEnergies Renewables Singapore.

Stock of Aadhar Housing Finance rallied over 7% after Kotak Securities initiated a ‘buy’ coverage on Aadhar Housing and set target price at Rs 550 apiece.

Godrej Industries surged over 14% as heavy trading volumes caused the counter to record a fresh all-time high.

Global cues are muted as investors await US macro prints to gauge the size of the potential Fed rate cut this month.

Top European markets were in the red when the Sensex closed, as investors focused on the US ISM manufacturing activity survey due later in the day.