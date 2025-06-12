Market ends sharply lower, airline stocks plunge following Air India crash

Stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday as rising uncertainty in the middle east sent crude oil prices higher, and Indian equities tracked the global risk off to snap six days of gains.

At close, the Sensex was down 823.16 points or 1% at 81,691.98, and the Nifty was down 253.20 points or 1.01% at 24,888.20.

Broader indices underperformed the main indices with BSE midcap index down 1.5% and smallcap index down 1.3%.

The cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly Rs 449.6 lakh crore from Rs 455.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the aftermath of the crash of the London-bound Air India flight, airline stocks saw a sharp decline in the afternoon trading hours. IndiGo shares sharply fell 3% intraday, while SpiceJet shares were down 1.5%.

The Air India flight carrying over 200 passengers onboard crashed soon after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport, crashing near the airport, in a densely populated area.

Companies that offer online flight booking services also saw a sharp drop in share prices. Ixigo and Thomas Cook India shares tumbled nearly 4% each on Thursday.

Mahindra Holidays shares fell over 2.5%, and Ease my Trip and Yatra Online shares were trading with marginal losses.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with auto, Consumer Durables, FMCG, metal, IT, power, oil & gas, realty down 1-2%.

Nifty Realty, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, Auto and Metal indices dropped up to 2%. Nifty Bank declined 0.67%, while the PSU Bank index crashed 1.27% and the Private Bank index fell 0.79%.

On Nifty50, only 7 stocks ended in green. These included Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (0.96%), Asian Paints (0.73%), Bajaj Finserv (0.46%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (0.38%), Tech Mahindra (0.37%), Wipro (0.05%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (0.01%).

On the losing side were Tata Motors (2.98%), Titan Company (2.62%) and Trent (2.62%).

Around 100 stocks on the BSE touched their 52-week highs. These included Eris Lifesciences, AstraZeneca Pharma, Manappuram Finance, Muthoot Finance, Anupam Rasayan, AU Small Finance, Divis Labs, Deepak Fertilsers, Procter and Gamble Health, Intellect Design, Laurus Labs, among others.

After the Finance Ministry’s clarification that no merchant discount rate (MDR) will be charged on UPI transactions, shares of Paytm plunged 10% intraday.