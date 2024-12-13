Market ends sharp recovering from low led by auto, bank, telecom & FMCG

Benchmark indices ended sharp recovering from the day’s low in a highly volatile session, and ended strong led by auto, bank, telecom and FMCG names.

At close, Sensex was up 843.16 points or 1.04 per cent at 82,133.12, and the Nifty was up 219.60 points or 0.89 per cent at 24,768.30.

During the day, Sensex crashed over 1,200 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 80,082.82, while the Nifty 50 plunged nearly 370 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 24,180.80.

On the sector-wise analysis, Nifty FMCG, Consumer Durables and Private Bank indices rose up to a per cent while the Nifty Bank, Financial Services and IT indices climbed over half a per cent. Nifty Metal, Media and Realty indices declined about half a per cent.

BSE Midcap index slipped 0.08 per cent and the Smallcap index fell 0.29 per cent. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹459 lakh crore from ₹458 lakh crore in the previous session.

On Nifty, the top gainers included Bharti Airtel (4.42 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.09 per cent), ITC (2.04 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (1.93 per cent), and Ultratech Cement (1.91 per cent). The losers were Shriram Finance (2.63 per cent), Tata Steel (1.21 per cent), Indusind Bank (1.13 per cent), Hindalco Industries (0.99 per cent), and JSW Steel (0.59 per cent).

On BSE, nearly 225 stocks touched their 52-week high including, KPR Mills, CRISIL, Page Industries, Indian Hotels, Swan Energy, HCL Technologies, Dixon Technologies, Max Healthcare, Infosys, LTIMindtree, EID Parry, Chalet Hotels, among others. Among some key performers, shares of Bharti Airtel surged over 4%, clocking in its biggest intraday gains in seven weeks.

Shares of IOCL gained 3 per cent to Rs 145 in morning trade snapping its two-day losing streak on the bourses after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy and raised the target price citing robust growth prospects going forward. Vodafone Idea share price rose after the company announced a robust capital expenditure plan of Rs 50,000-55,000 crore over the next three years.

Another significant development was the IPO of fintech company One Mobikwik Systems which entered into its third day of bidding today.

The public issue received strong demand and got oversubscribed within hours of opening. The company plans to raise ₹572 crore from the issue at the upper-end of the price band of ₹265 to ₹279 per share.