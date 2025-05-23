Market ends session on positive note, Nifty closes near 24,850 mark

Benchmark indices ended Friday session on a positive note as Nifty closed near the 24,850 mark.

At close, Sensex was up 769.09 points or 0.95% at 81,721.08, and the Nifty was up 243.45 points or 0.99% at 24,853.15.

However, both the indices ended the week slightly lower, logging weekly losses of more than 0.65%.

BSE Midcap index was up 0.50%, while the Smallcap index ended with a 0.45% gain. Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 0.67%, while Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed, rising 0.80% to finish at 17,643.

Among the sectors, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Private Bank indices emerged as standout performers. Both the indices posted gains of 1.63% and 1.08%, respectively.

IT, Financial Services, Metal, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, and Realty all ended higher, notching up gains of up to 0.95%.

Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices were the only two sectoral laggards as Nifty Pharma slipped by 0.41%, and Nifty Healthcare edged lower by a marginal 0.01%.

On Nifty50, the top gainers were Eternal (3.6%), HDFC Life (3.28%), Jio Financial (2.5%), PowerGrid (2.46%), and ITC (2.32%). While on the losing side were Sun Pharma, Grasim, Bharti Airtel, and Bharat Electronics.

Around 93 stocks hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE including Honasa Consumer, Apollo Pipes, Skygold, and Emcure Pharma. While 48 stocks hit their lower circuits during the session including Orient Tech, Raymond, 63 Moons Tech, and Focus Lighting.

Meanwhile, the volatility index (India VIX) which gauges market volatility ended lower by 0.57% at 17.16 points.

On the global landscape, US stock futures were little changed in early trade with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 18 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near flatline.

In Europe, Stoxx 600 rose 0.56%, while Germany’s DAX gained 0.72%, supported by strength in defence stocks.