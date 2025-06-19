Market ends lower in volatile session with Nifty finishing below 24,800

The stock market on Thursday ended marginally lower in yet another volatile session. Nifty finished below 24,800 amid selling across the sectors barring auto.

At close, the Sensex was down 82.79 points or 0.10% at 81,361.87, and the Nifty was down 18.80 points or 0.08% at 24,793.25.

Broader indices underperformed the main indices with BSE Midcap and Smallcap falling more than 1.5% each. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly Rs 442.5 lakh crore from Rs 446.3 lakh crore in the previous session.

Among the sectors, barring Nifty Auto which was up by 0.52%, all sectoral indices ended lower. Media is down by 1.91%, Realty is down by 1.60% and Metal is down by 1.29%.

Nifty Bank fell 0.45%, while the Financial Services index dropped 0.38%. The Nifty PSU Bank was down by 2.04%, Nifty Private Bank index slipped 0.30%.

ESAF Small Finance Bank surged after the bank’s board approved the sale of NPAs and technically written-off loans worth Rs 735.18 crore to an ARC.

The stock of Hero MotoCorp gained after the company announced plans to roll out a battery subscription model for its upcoming VIDA VX2 electric scooter.

Swiggy rose in an otherwise weak market after IIFL Capital initiated coverage on shares of the food delivery aggregator, projecting a 46% upside on the stock from its previous closing price.

Around 80 stocks touched their 52-week highs on the BSE. These included Axiscades Technologies, GRM Overseas, Steel Strips Wheel, Muthoot Finance, and AU Small Finance Bank, among others.

On the Nifty50, the top performers were Tata Consumer (up 2.14%), Eicher Motors (1.71%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (1.58%). As many as 33 stocks closed lower in the Nifty index with the top losers were Adani Ports (2.52%), Bajaj Finance (2.29% per cent) and Shriram Finance (down 2.08 per cent) ended as the top losers.

On the global space, the US Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive time but warned that Donald Trump’s trade policies could drive up prices.