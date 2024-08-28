Market ends higher, Nifty surpasses 25,100 for first time

Benchmark indices on Wednesday ended higher with Nifty surpassed 25,100 for the first time. This was led by Information Technology and pharma stocks they saw profit booking by end of the session.

At close, the Sensex was up 73.80 points or 0.09% at 81,785.56, and the Nifty was up 34.50 points or 0.14% at 25,052.30.

Notably, over the last 10 consecutive sessions of gains, the Nifty 50 has climbed 3.8%, averaging a daily increase of about 0.40%.

The indices clocked slim gains amid mixed global cues as the US 10-year bond yields eased further and crude oil prices fell over a per cent.

Mid and smallcap segments witnessed selling pressure with Nifty Midcap 150 index fell 0.14%, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 index declined 0.22%.

Among the sectors, the top gainers were Nifty IT (1.64%) and Pharma (1.14%). However, majority of them closed with losses.

Nifty Bank fell 0.26%, while the PSU Bank index and the Private Bank index declined 0.45% and 0.14%, respectively.

On Nifty50, shares of Maruti (1.34%), Asian Paints (1.33%) and Adani Enterprises (1.27%) closed as the top losers.

Shares of LTIMindtree (6.31%), Wipro (3.71%) and Divi’s Laboratories (2.71%) closed as the top gainers in the index.

Further on BSE, over 350 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade. These included Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Divi’s Labs, IndiGo, and Trent.

Shares of LTIMIndtree rose over 6% after Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock.

Tata Elxsi fell nearly 9% as Kotak Securities reiterated a ‘sell’ call on the stock citing expensive valuations.

IndusInd Bank shares rose 2% after CLSA reiterated an ‘Outperform’ and noted a potential upside of 28% from current levels, setting a target of Rs 1,800.

Shares of NBCC India jumped nearly 10% after the company announced plans to consider a bonus issue of shares.

The market having largely priced in the Fed’s expected 25 bps rate cut in September, it now lacks fresh catalysts to maintain and extend gains.

SEBI has issued an advisory cautioning investors regarding SME investing, even as small company IPOs continue to see massive oversubscriptions.

It has advised investors to be vary of the companies painting an unrealistic positive picture, and also not fall for social media tips or rumours.